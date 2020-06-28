Golf instructor, retired CFD firefighter hope stores pick up their LGBTQ sports apparel

CHICAGO – Like many other festivals, this year’s Pride Fest and the parade were canceled due to coronavirus.

But it’s not stopping two friends from bringing a sense of pride to the world of golf.

For years, golf instructor Jeffrey Goree has used his skills to help others. This Pride weekend, his desire to help is also reaching into the LGBTQ community with a line of golf equiptment.

“We have golf gloves, golf bags, golf t-shirts, polos if you will,” Goree said.

He came up with the idea more than a year ago with his business partner and lifelong friend Gary “Hollywood” Chavarria, who is a retired Chicago firefighter.

They have the line ready and expanded it to running too. Goree and Chavarria hope to attract the interest of national sporting goods stores.

“Bring a sense of unity and pride to the LGBTQ community and not just the community, but their supporters,” Goree said.

You can find more information at lgbtqolf.org.