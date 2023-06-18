CHICAGO — A Chicago summer tradition, the Gold Coast Art Fair, returned this weekend and attracted vendors and visitors from around the world.

The Gold Coast Art Fair, which now calls Grant Park home, featured the work of more than 200 artists’ paintings, sculptures and jewelry.

Diversity, artists and buyers said, is what makes the fair so special.

This year, admission fees benefited the Chicago Furniture Bank.

Founded by a group of college students, the organization gives donated furniture to families transitioning from shelters.

For every piece with a green ribbon that sold, 10% of the sale went to the furniture bank.

People attending the fair also donated artwork from their own homes.