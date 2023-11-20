CHICAGO — An online fundraiser for a man who died last week following an attack amid an attempted robbery near the House of Blues has raised nearly $6,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The GoFundMe aims to raise $50,000 to help with Drew Hulburt’s burial services and a potential scholarship in his name at Osage Community High School.

Hulburt, 47, was attacked around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, police said.

The 47-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two men who asked for money, police added. He was reportedly struck on the head by one of the men with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to police, Hulburt was discovered unresponsive on the sidewalk sometime later. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

It is unclear if Hulburt was leaving the House of Blues prior to the deadly attack.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.