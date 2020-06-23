GoFundMe for Chicago pelata man to retire raises over $25K after viral video

CHICAGO — One family on the South Side wants the community to help a local ice cream vendor retire.

On Father’s Day, the family of Michaelangelo Mosqueda bought all the paletas from elderly ice cream vendor, Don Rosario. They didn’t want Rosario to have to work in the heat or on a holiday.

Rosario lives in the Southeast Side of Chicago and is 70-years-old.

Mosqueda created a GoFundMe page for Rosario to help him retire. The goal was to raise $10,000, and so far, it’s already passed $25,000.

Mosqueda posted the video of his family buying all the pelatas from Rosario on social media, and it has now gone viral with more than 5 million views.