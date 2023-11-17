CHICAGO — A GoFundMe fundraiser created for the Chicago firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Lincoln Park has surpassed its goal of $35,000.

Andrew “Drew” Price, 39, died Monday after responding to a fire at the Lincoln Station Bar and Grill in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

According to officials, crews were working to extinguish the fire when Price, who was on the roof, fell through a light shaft. Crews say they had to cut a hole in a wall to get to Price and pull him from the burning building.

Fire officials said Price was responsive when he was pulled from the building, before he was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He joined the department in March 2009 and was assigned to Truck 44 in 2015.

Price, who would have turned 40 in January, was known as “Drew” by co-workers who described him as a health nut who loved his job.

The GoFundMe was created by Price’s sister-in-law with a goal of $35,000. As of Friday morning, the fundraiser raised more than $39,000.

In the post, she said, in part: “Drew was loved by so many. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. Drew embodied living a “just chill” life, always encouraging others to appreciate the little things. He taught us to love harder, act kinder, and search for joy in every moment.”

According to his sister-in-law, the donations “will directly support Drew’s family and contribute to an investigation and safety initiatives.”

Funeral services for Price are scheduled for Monday in the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom. A private visitation will begin at 9 a.m. A public visitation will go from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Chicago Fire Department walk-through.

The firefighter’s death is the fourth line-of-duty death the department has dealt with this year. Lt. Kevin Ward died following a Northwest Side fire in August. In the same week in April, CFD lost Jermaine Pelt, 49, and Jan Tchoryk, 55, in separate fires.