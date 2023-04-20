JEFFERSON PARK, Ill. — A 59-year-old teacher remains hospitalized after spending the past two weeks in the hospital after a hit-and-run accident in Jefferson Park.

Fanar Hanna, an assistant teacher at an early childhood center in Jefferson Park and Gladstone neighborhood, was on her way to work when she was struck by car around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Surveillance video captured the horrific moment when she was struck that Tuesday morning.

“Why did you hit and run? Why didn’t you stop? You should have stopped and helped,” George Hanna, Fanar’s husband said.

Since the accident, George has remained at his wife’s bedside until visiting hours are over.

“She is doing better,” Fanar’s husband said. “She’s progressing. She had bleeding in the brain. Her left arm was broken and her left ankle broken badly.”

While Fanar survived, she will need six to eight months in a rehabilitation center for therapy and then possibly more therapy once she’s home.

In an effort to help alleviate the stress of rising hospital bills, her job created a GoFundMe account.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-742-4480.

For more information about the GoFundMe for Fanar Hanna, click here.