CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of a fellow CPD officer in need.

FOP President John Catanzara said officer Andrew Cantore has been suffering from a severe autoimmune disease for the last five to six years. In the recent two to three years, Cantore has been diagnosed with a serious case of Hashimoto’s disease.

The most effective treatment for Cantore, to date, has been chemotherapy — which unfortunately is not fully covered by insurance since it is not classified as cancer.

Catanzara said the result has created a major financial hardship for Cantore.

“At this point, the cost of staying alive is literally, far more than my annual income. This does not include any other living expense; this is simply to stay alive,” Cantore said in a GoFundMe post.

The GoFundMe page has already raised over $29,100 on behalf of the Chicago officer.

Catanzara is encouraging anyone who can donate, to donate to the officers’ cause.