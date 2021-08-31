‘God bless you all’: Mother of Ella French writes thank you letter on 30th birthday of fallen officer

CHICAGO — The mother of fallen CPD officer Ella French released a thank you note Tuesday saying her daughter is “so honored.”

Elizabeth French gives thanks to several different people after the loss of officer Ella French, who was gunned down during a traffic stop in West Englewood. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was critically wounded in the incident. He has been sent been moved to a rehab facility and released a thank you video of his own.

Read the full letter below.

“My family and I wish to say THANK YOU to the people of the City of Chicago and the surrounding communities. We wish to thank all the women and men of the Chicago Police Department, those special people of the Special Activities Division of CPD, and all the women and men in law enforcement near and far. We wish to thank Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr., the CPD chaplains, Fr. Brandt, and Cardinal Cupich. We wish to thank Milos Djordjevic of Caring Cremations, all the wonderful people and students of St. Rita of Cascia, and the staff of Queen of Heaven Cemetery. We wish to thank all friends, old and new, and we wish to thank the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us.

Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life.

I wish it was possible to thank each and every one of you personally. I will try where I can. Please accept this humble letter of thanks to all of you from a grateful mother. I am so blessed. Ella is so honored.

God bless you all.

Elizabeth French

P.S. Happy Birthday Ella Grace! I love you. Mom”

At her funeral earlier this month at St. Rita, thousands of officers and mourners, including Mayor Lightfoot, former Mayor Richard M. Daley, and top department officials, friends and family, paid their respects.

Elizabeth French, Cardinal Blase Cupich, and several others spoke at the service.

French was a 2009 graduate of Downers Grove North High School and joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018. She left behind her mother, brother and dogs.