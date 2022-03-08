Go Green Fresh Market opens in Englewood

CHICAGO — The Englewood neighborhood is now home to a new fresh market. The non-profit behind it hopes it will become a model for the new corner store in minority communities.

The organization behind the new fresh market have been working on it for 25 years. Part of the goal is to have the fresh foods found in a grocery store, but keep that neighborhood corner store feeling.

The Go Green Fresh Market, located at 63rd and Racine, was the vision of the Inner City Muslim Action Network, a non-profit very active in the community.

The deputy director said they tried to give the neighborhood access to the fresh produce and foods, they say, most corner stores just don’t have.

The funding for the $5 million Go Green Fresh Market came from a variety of sources, including several foundations, state agencies and the City of Chicago chipped in about 1.5 million as part of its Chicago Opportunity Fund.

The official ribbon cutting was Tuesday morning. The hope is that this becomes the model for corner stores across the city.