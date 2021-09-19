‘Go Ape’ in Western Springs offers immersive experience with nature

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Obstacle courses, ziplines and axe throwing are among the ways to have fun at ‘Go Ape’ in Western Springs.

Another attraction offered at the outdoor location includes ‘Treetop Nets’, where you can walk on nets, play ball and jump around.

Make sure to bring closed-toe and closed-heel shoes along with some bug spray to fully enjoy the adventures at Go Ape.

Ziplining is a big part of the park, allowing visitors to feel the breeze while zooming by the trees before having the ride stopped by a large cargo net.

“I think it’s really fun, so you have a little fall, big swing into the net,” course instructor Marcus Canada said.

As long as you fit the height and age requirements for the different attractions, numerous different adventures are on the horizon.

Go Ape at Bemis Woods is open through November.