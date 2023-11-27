CHICAGO — The Ed Burke trial has another challenge to its timeline after a defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19.

Following a break for Thanksgiving, Judge Virginia Kendall announced a “little bit of a glitch in our proceedings” after an attorney for one of Burke’s co-defendants came down with COVID-19.

Todd Pugh represents Peter Andrews, a longtime aid to Burke, and will view the proceedings Monday via a video conference.

It’s a significant development because Andrews directly factors into the Burger King portion of the trial. Evidence related to the alleged Burger King scheme is being presented Monday.

Nobody else involved in the trial has tested positive, though the 79-year-old former alderman, who retired in May after 54 years, and his attorneys were all wearing masks as a precaution.

Burke is facing 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.

Prosecutors have been outlining four alleged scheme in which they said Burke abused his public office to enrich himself or seek favors for friends.

When the trial last left off, prosecutors were presenting evidence of the so-called “shakedown” of a Burger King in his Southwest Side ward.

Burke is accused of holding up driveway permits to try to pressure the restaurant owners to hire his private law firm to do their property tax appeals.

Pam Smith, the regional director of operations at Tri City Foods, which operated the Burger King, testified Monday that she helped address Burke’s concerns over overnight semi-truck parking in the restaurant’s lot.

She also discussed internal emails and conversations about how the company viewed delays in receiving permits from Burke’s office. She testified that Burke was “very powerful” and could make “life difficult” for them in Chicago.

Since attorney Todd Pugh is not able to be in court, the plan was to only hear one witness Monday, pause the Burger King evidence, and then switch to a different alleged scheme Tuesday.