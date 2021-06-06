Glenwood Sunday Market in Rogers Park returns for first day of season

CHICAGO — Shoppers lined up at the Glenwood Sunday Market in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood Sunday morning for the first day of the season.

For Rogers Park resident Marina Bassett, getting to return to the market after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic is incredibly exciting.

“I didn’t really leave the house except to go on walks. I’m going to spend way too much money here today,” Bassett said.

Shoppers can browse the fresh blooms and the season’s first strawberries after the market offered pick-up orders only in 2020.

Rick Zehm of Hardin’s Family Farm drove in from Michigan, and is excited to be back in an almost-normal setting.

“If I can stand and talk to them for a couple of minutes, that’s the thing I really enjoy,” Zehm said, who added that last year’s pick-up orders didn’t have the same feel he’s used to.

Locally grown soybeans can also be found at the market, thanks to Phoenix Bean, an Edgewater-based tofu company looking to get the word out about their product.

The customers at the market for the season’s first day have been eager to listen as a return to a staple of summer is here.

“It makes a big difference. It’s comforting that it’s still here and I’m seeing some of the same vendors and some of the new vendors. It’s awesome,” Bassett said.

Masks and social distancing are still required at the market, which is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October 24.