CHICAGO — Underneath the CTA’s Morse Red Line stop is a world of culture, community and art.

The Glenwood Avenue Arts fest has brought together many aspects of what makes Rogers Park one of the most diverse and integrated into the city for more than 20 years.

By day, Robert Serb is an English professor and in his spare time, his creative side finds its way into the pottery studio creating interesting bowls, pots and mugs — and his art made its way to the festival.

Al Goldberg, an event organizer, said they’ve always wanted the festival to be free.

“…So we are still one of the only art festivals and neighborhood festivals open with no gates, no gate fees,” he said.

“These are community members who, for years, organized themselves and put in so much free time because they love the community and so this is a huge service, right?” Ald. Maria Hadden (49th Ward) said.

Alongside the music, and the food were handmade clothes, candles and crafts. Among the included, comes from the imagination of Catherine Blythe, who uses literature as her muse.

In all, there are about 125 artists and they’re from every single discipline. That includes Morgan Schaefer, who shared her art with us.

“What I really like about the combination of marker and graphite is the juxtaposition of really bright colors, and the really dungy colors of graphite,” she said. I really, really love that.”

The arts festival is a different way to find beauty on the city’s North Side.

For more information, visit the Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest.