Glenview police investigate death of 3-year-old boy from Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy from Northbrook, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to authorities, the Glenview Fire Department took the boy to Glenbrook Hospital from a pediatric office in the 2500 block of Compass Road in Glenview at 10:23 a.m. The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The medical examiner has identified the boy as Marshall Ellis Modjeski.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the child’s death are unavailable at this time.

The death is being investigated by the Glenview Police Department and the medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.