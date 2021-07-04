Glencoe celebrates return of 4th of July festivities

GLENCOE, Ill. — Fourth of July celebrations that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 are back this year in full force, with Glencoe residents thrilled at the return.

Runners took off for a 2-mile race today, kicking off the village’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The race wasn’t for every resident, however.

“I’m going to do the coffee walk and watch every guy run past. That’s awesome,” walker Rob Bramlete said.

For 11-year-old Colton Stiller, the race was the main event as he came through with the victory for his age group.

“It feels really good, I feel energized. I thought I did my best,” Colton said.

Everyone in the race gets a ribbon and some bragging rights.

For the smaller children, there is an entire park filled with games and activities to tire out the toddlers, including face painting and duck fishing.

The celebrations serve as a welcome change of pace for many children who have been inside for much of the past year and a half.