Glenbrook High School District 225 votes to partially re-open schools

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenbrook High School District 225 has voted to partially re-open Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South High Schools in a phased-in approach.
The decision comes as many local school boards weigh a plan to return to in-person learning, with many students and parents rallying in several suburbs urging a return.
District 225 will begin a phased-in opening starting on October 5, with school officials saying sanitation and social distancing guidelines will be carefully monitored and followed.
Families who want to continue with remote learning will still be able to do so indefinitely under the district’s plan.