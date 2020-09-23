Glenbrook High School District 225 votes to partially re-open schools

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: A sign in a hallway at King Elementary School encourages social distancing as the school works to maintain a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic on September 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Students at King Elementary and the rest of Chicago public schools started classes today remotely because of COVID-19 concerns. Teachers have the option of teaching from home or from their classrooms. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenbrook High School District 225 has voted to partially re-open Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South High Schools in a phased-in approach.

The decision comes as many local school boards weigh a plan to return to in-person learning, with many students and parents rallying in several suburbs urging a return.

District 225 will begin a phased-in opening starting on October 5, with school officials saying sanitation and social distancing guidelines will be carefully monitored and followed.

Families who want to continue with remote learning will still be able to do so indefinitely under the district’s plan.