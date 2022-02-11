Gladstone Bakery closing after 93 years in West Town, Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A West Town bakery is closing their doors after 93 years in business between West Town and suburban Elk Grove Village.

Gladstone Bakery opened in 1929 at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue and later moved to Elk Grove Village in 2004.

Gladstone had built up a penchant for being strong supporters of the community, making cakes for retiring firefighters of Engine Company #103 celebrating its 100th year.

Sculpture cakes have also been made for Chicago police officers and the United States Marine Corps for the branch’s 244th birthday.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues that followed, keeping the business open has proven too difficult for longtime owner Joseph Lochirco.