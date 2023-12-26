CHICAGO — A 5-year-old girl was killed in an apartment fire on the South Side Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7:15 a.m. at a multi-unit apartment building in the 500 block of West Marquette Road in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

According to police, the girl was found unresponsive inside the building and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Approximately four to five people are displaced due to the fire. Emergency crews remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.