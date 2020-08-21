2-year-old killed, mother seriously injured in NW Indiana house fire

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl died and her mother was seriously injured after their northwestern Indiana mobile home caught fire and flames spread to two other homes.

Firefighters found the woman’s home engulfed in flames when they arrived Thursday afternoon at a mobile home park in the Lake County, Indiana, town of New Chicago.

New Chicago Fire Department Chief Joe Eakins says the girl’s mother was found in a bedroom and airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center in very serious condition.

He says the woman’s 2-year-old daughter was later found in the home’s living room and pronounced dead.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious.