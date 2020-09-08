Girl, 8, killed in South Side shooting identified

CHICAGO — More than 50 people were shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

In one of the latest incidents, an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed and two adults were critically injured in a drive-by shooting on the South Side Monday night.

The 8-year-old has been identified by the medical examiner as Dajore Wilson.

Police say they are searching for a black, newer model Dodge Charger in this shooting.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near 47th Street and Union Avenue. Police say someone fired shots into a vehicle carrying Dajore, her mother and two others.

Police said the victims’ vehicle was stopped at a red light and the suspects’ vehicle was directly behind it. When the light turned green, shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle where it continued northbound on Union and crashed into a tree.

Dajore was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were critically wounded in the back. Dajore’s mother was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Chicago police have released the following statement in regards to the shooting:

“We’re all saddened and angered by this. The Chicago Police Department has recovered over 7000 guns this year. Our officers are getting shot, and shot at an record base. We’re out there every single day, doing our best to protect the citizens of the city and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”