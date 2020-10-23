Girl, 8, critical after being shot in head by stray bullet in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head while inside her home Thursday night in East Chicago.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near 4511 Magoun Avenue just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke with the girl’s mother and found the 8-year-old girl bleeding from the head.

The girl was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital where she was stabilized before being transported to Comer’s Children Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that an unknown individual began shooting an automatic weapon outside of a residence at 4522 Magoun Avenue.

A stray bullet entered the home where the girl was and struck her in the head while she was doing her homework, according to police.

East Chicago police are encouraging anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.