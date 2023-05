CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot while traveling in a car in Lake View Sunday evening.

According to police reports, the girl was travelling in a car near the 1700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 7:00 p.m. when she was shot in the lower back by an unidentified individual.

She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating.