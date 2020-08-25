Girl, 12, missing from Chicago’s North Side: police

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are asking for help from the public in finding a 12-year-old girl missing from the city’s North Side.

Elizabeth Soto was last seen Saturday near Jarvis and Greenview in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police describe Elizabeth as Hispanic, about 5-feet-5 inches tall and 180 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 Detectives at 312-747-8380.