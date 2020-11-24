Girl, 11, shot while in bedroom of home on South Side

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was shot while in the bedroom of her home on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of S. Calumet in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police say the girl was in the front bedroom of the home when she was shot in the cheek. It is unknown where the shots came from.

The girl’s father told police he heard noise coming from the back door unit an hour before the shooting, and the door had been knocked down. An hour later, he heard noise again and then heard shots.

The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and is currently in fair condition.

No one is in custody with Area One detectives investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.