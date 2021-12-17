Gift giveaway held for victims of gun violence on South Side

CHICAGO — Community organizers in Englewood gathered together victims of gun violence for a gift giveaway on Friday, hoping to brighten up a difficult holiday season.

Each of the families gathered shares the common experience of a loved one being a victim of gun violence. Today, the gathering was about giving the families the best holiday possible.

Taquire Plummer said she saw her 9-year-old daughter smile today. She was wounded in a shooting near 79th Street and Maryland Avenue in July.

The Andrew Holmes Foundation along with other community organizations said they just wanted to give the kids something special for themselves at The Salvation Army Red Shield center on West 69th Street.

“These are the few that came out, the survivors. But what about the ones that can’t get up? They couldn’t enjoy themselves today. We said a prayer for them. They should be running, they should be praying,” Andrew Holmes said.

Of the 48 children who attended Friday’s event, 17 were victims of gun violence themselves.