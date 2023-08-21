Keg tapping at the German American Fest in Lincoln Square. (Courtesy: United German American Societies of Greater Chicago)

CHICAGO — For more than 100 years, Chicagoans have come out for German-themed bands, dancing, singing and food at this North Side festival, which is set to make it’s return in early September.

Since 1920, the member clubs of the United German-American Societies of Greater Chicago have come together to celebrate German-American Fest, a festival centered around German traditions of hospitality and family associated with Oktoberfest.

“We have a large German community here and love celebrating and sharing our German culture and traditions with Chicago every September,” said Joe Bradtke, President of German-American Fest. “As we pass down cultural traditions to our children and their children, we open our arms and hearts to everyone to celebrate along with us.”

The free three-day festival begins Friday, Sept. 8, and runs until Sunday, Sept. 10, with festival hours being 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday.

Special events include the festival’s opening ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. Friday, and the Von Steuben Parade, which begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade’s route will travel northbound on Lincoln Avenue from Irving Park, then to Wilson, turning west to Western Avenue, where parade participants will pass the viewing stand at Leland and Western.

Festival activities can be found near Lincoln, Leland and Western Avenues, where German and American food and drinks — including bratwurst, thueringers, schnitzel and pretzels — will be served, along with live entertainment to celebrate the traditional German Oktoberfest.

Bands set to perform this year include the Phenix Band, Paloma, The Tuesdays and more.

Full food and drink vendors along with the entertainment schedule can be found here.

Oktoberfest traces its roots back to Munich, Germany in 1810, where the original festival was held to celebrate a royal wedding. Festivities were so popular at the event, they became an annual tradition and can now be seen celebrated around the world, including here in Chicago.

To learn more about Chicago’s German-American Oktoberfest, visit here.