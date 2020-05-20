Gene & Jude’s restaurant temporarily closed due to flooding

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — The famed hot dog restaurant Gene and Jude’s is temporarily closed due to flooding in the area.

River Road and Grand Avenue in River Grove were still flooded Wednesday morning after widespread rain left multiple areas across Chicagoland under water.

The restaurant said on Facebook that they do have a flood control system, but the water outside has to recede before they can reopen.

Gene & Jude’s Hot Dogs has been serving up the Chicago staple since 1946.

Flooding continued to be a problem on many Chicago-area rivers and streams Wednesday and has impacted segments of the Illinois and Des Plaines Rivers as well as parts of the Kishwaukee, Vermilion, Kankakee, Fox, and DuPage Rivers.

May 2020 was officially named the wettest month on record in 150 years of official rainfall observations.

