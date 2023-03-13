CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to announce changes for the city’s employees at a Monday morning press conference.

Details of the announcement have not been provided as of this article’s writing. A press release from Lightfoot’s office states “Mayor Lightfoot will join community and City leaders for announcements related to gender equity across the City workforce.”

The event is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. from the mayor’s press briefing room.

This story will be updated – check back later for additional details.