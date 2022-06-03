CHICAGO — Drivers and business owners continue to feel the effects of rising gas prices, as some Chicago residents have seen prices eclipse $6.00 per gallon.

The prices have directly impacted delivery drivers, who have had to raise prices to stay afloat as the damage at the pump increases.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s just so expensive and I don’t see any relief in sight,” contracted delivery driver Peter Schweitzer said.

Delivery drivers have countered the increases with fuel surcharges, a decision that has been echoed by rideshare and food delivery services as prices have risen nationwide.

The national average currently sits at $4.76 per gallon, though that average is $5.31 in Illinois. One Lakeview gas station is currently charging $6.29 per gallon.