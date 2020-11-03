Gas leak secured after prompting response on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Officials with People’s Gas say a leak in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side has been secured after it prompted a response from first responders and the gas company Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to a reported leak near Odell Avenue and Ardmore Avenue in the neighborhood outside O’Hare Airport Tuesday evening, where gas was visibly leaking from the ground.

One individual was taken to an area hospital, officials said. Neighbors said many residents who live in the area are elderly

Several streets were blocked off as part of the response, which the gas company said affected about 25 customers, although no one was ordered to evacuate.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.