CHICAGO, Ill. — Actor Gary Sinise made his way to the Windy City this Fourth of July to serve up a sweet treat on this warm holiday.

Sinise served up Rainbow Cones to veterans at the July 4 celebration at the Edward Hines Jr. Veteran Administration Hospital on Tuesday.

The event was put on by the Academy Award nominated actor’s foundation, The Gary Sinise Foundation, that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans of the military.

Sinise and his Lieutenant Dan Band also performed a free concert in Highland Park to celebrate Independence Day and honor those lost in the 2022 shooting.