CHICAGO — The iconic Garrett Popcorn mix is now being sold in Jewel-Osco stores.

This isn’t the first time Garrett has been sold in grocery stores. In Nov. 2020, the company launched four brand new flavors; s’mores, simply strawberry, simply cocoa and simply matcha to be sold in grocery stores.

According to a press release Wednesday, the iconic mix, which blends caramel and cheese popcorn flavors, is now available in Jewel-Osco locations.

Garrett Mix, which was first introduced in the 1970s, will be available in 6 oz. bags.