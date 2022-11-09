CHICAGO — Sources confirm to WGN News that Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia plans to run for Mayor of the City of Chicago.

He will make the announcement as early as Thursday.

This would be the congressman’s second attempt at a run for Mayor after he forced former Mayor Rahm Emanuel into a run-off election in 2015. Garcia lost that election by 12 percentage points, but the race elevated his political profile paving the way for a run for Congress.

Garcia sailed to victory last night, winning his re-election bid for the 4th Congressional District. He won that seat in 2018, replacing former Congressman Luis Gutierrez. Garcia has also served as City of Chicago Alderman, Illinois Senator and Cook County Commissioner.