Gap closing Chicago’s Michigan Avenue store

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 13: A sign hangs above the entrance of a GAP store on October 13, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. Gap Inc. plans to reduce the number of Gap brand stores to 700 in North America, closing roughly one-third of their existing stores by the end of 2013. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Gap is closing its three-story flagship store on Michigan Avenue early next year in efforts to focus on e-commerce.

The company announced in October its plans to close roughly 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America by the end of 2023.

The three-story store located at 555 N. Michigan Ave. will close on Jan. 24.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Gap spokeswoman Justine Jordan said in an email:

“As part of our company strategy to adapt to the changing needs of our customer and growth of our online business, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward,” she said. “We remain committed to making appropriate and timely decisions on stores that don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc. We are confident these closures will help strengthen the health of our company moving forward.”