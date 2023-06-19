CHICAGO — The field house in Gage Park will become temporary housing by July 1 for more than 300 migrants who are currently staying in area police stations.

Alderman Raymond Lopez led the plan after proposing the idea under certain circumstances: The center must be safe, healthy, and temporary.

Lopez said the work will get done alongside Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Administration and several community agenices.

Gage Park’s campus would remain open and accessible to the public for various league games and general park use.

Before the July 1 move-in date, Lopez said a number of improvements will be made to the 100-year-old structure.

The center will have a dining hall, two separate shower rooms, activity rooms and other spaces for health, cultural and educational usage.

Alderman Raymond Lopez stressed Monday that the center will be a temporary shelter:

“We are moving heaven and earth to be able to welcome over 300 of the individuals who are currently existing in police stations into Gage Park. Focusing on single males because they have been the hardest to relocate because many communities don’t want to welcome them because they are fearful of what may happen. But I am confident that we have put in place programs and safeguards to ensure that both community as well as visitors will be safe in the new Gage Park Center.”

A public meeting will be held at Saint Clare De Montefalco Church at 6 p.m. to provide more details of this plan.

