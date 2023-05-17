CHICAGO — The Bay Area is heading to the Windy City!

Rapper G-Eazy will be taking his “Nothing Ever Lasts Forever” tour to The Vic Theatre in Chicago on Thursday, June 15.

The Oakland native hit the mainstream with his 2014 studio debut album “These Things Happen.” His 2015 hit song “Me, Myself & I” featuring Bebe Rexha has over a billion streams on Spotify.

G-Eazy last performed in Chicago during his “Endless Summer Tour” with Ty Dolla $ign, P-Lo, and YBN Nahmir in August 2018.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

