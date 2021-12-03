Further repairs on I-80 in Joliet to take place this weekend

JOLIET, Ill. — This weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be working to repair a large pothole on EB I-80 on the US-52/Chicago St bridge.

On Thursday, crews worked during the morning rush hour to cover the hole with a steel plate, causing large delays with only one lane of traffic getting by.

Video posted online by IUOE Local 150 Thursday afternoon showed the plate and bolts loosening.

IDOT says adjustments were made to the plate overnight into Friday morning and a more permanent repair will be made over the weekend. Details of the weekend construction schedule have not yet been released.

The aerial view of the bridge from Skycam 9 shows that the bridge deck has more than a dozen patches. It’s slated to be rebuilt in 2026-2027 as part of a 6-year plan to rebuild a 16 mile stretch of I-80 from Minooka to New Lenox that is currently underway.

Communications Director for IUOE Local 150, Ed Maher, says the increasing frequency of severe potholes and degrading pavement in the area is entirely unsustainable.

“Funding has been set aside to begin work, but the question is becoming whether the road can be kept safe until work can begin. Clearly solutions like steel plates are not ideal, and the exposed bolts are a hazard,” said Maher.

IDOT says the I-80 bridge over Chicago Street is structurally sound and safe and that it is continually monitoring the existing conditions along I-80, including repairing any potholes that may form.