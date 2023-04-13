CHICAGO — The first of two funerals for Chicago firefighters who died in the line-of-duty last week will happen Thursday.

Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk will be laid to rest following services at St. Johns Ukrainian Church on the city’s Far Northwest Side. Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral services.

Last Wednesday, the 26-year veteran of the department collapsed while responding to a fire in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive at a Gold Coast high-rise. The fire was on the 27th-floor and the elevators were out. Firefighters had to use the stairs to get to the fire.

A short time later, a mayday response was called for a firefighter down.

The Chicago Fire Department said Lt. Jan Tchoryk was making his way up the stairs when he went down at the 11th floor. He was rushed by colleagues to the lobby where life-saving measures were performed. He died as a result of his injuries, CFD said.

Tchoryk was also a Navy veteran and is remembered for living a selflessness life. He was a dad, an outdoorsman and loved to ride motorcycles.

Services for the fallen firefighter will begin around 10 a.m. Thursday.