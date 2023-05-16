CHICAGO — Visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday for fallen Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston.

The 24-year-old officer had just returned from a shift in the 5th District when she was shot and killed in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue. Four suspects have been charged in her fatal shooting.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, located at 4727 W. 103rd St in Oak Lawn.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 400 W. 95th Street.

The procession route from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to Trinity United Church of Christ proceeds eastbound on 103rd Street to Western Avenue, north on Western Avenue to 95th Street, east on 95th Street to Lowe Avenue, north on Lowe Avenue to 93rd Street, east on 93rd Street to Eggleston Avenue, south on Eggleston Avenue to Trinity Church.

Procession Route from Trinity United Church of Christ to private Lincoln Cemetery service will proceed westbound on 95th Street to Halsted Street, South on Halsted Street to 98th Place, West on 98th Place to I-57 South Expressway Entrance, I-57 south to 119th Street exit, west on 119th Street to Kedzie Avenue, south on Kedzie to Cemetery entrance (approximately 120th Street).

Preston earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University and joined CPD three years ago.