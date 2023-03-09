CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who was killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday.

Officers from across the country are expected to be present for the funeral of Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

32-year-old Andres Vasquez-Lasso, courtesy CPD

A funeral procession will begin at 9:30 a.m., leaving from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, located at 4727 West 103rd Street. The processional will head to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 South Western Avenue, where a funeral mass service will be held.

The 19th Ward alderperson is asking the community to line the streets during the procession to honor the fallen officer.

Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was killed last week while responding to a domestic violence call in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

He was a Chicago police officer for five years, working on the third watch based out of the Eighth District.

Wednesday night, first responders wrapped around the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home — some coming as far as Toronto, Canada to pay their respects.

A number of city officials also came out to show their support to the slain officer’s family.

Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.