CHICAGO — Funeral arrangements have been set for Beth Murphy, the beloved owner of Chicago’s Murphy’s Bleachers.

Murphy passed away on Monday. The Murphy family has owned the bar, located at 3655 North Sheffield Avenue, since 1980.

A spokesperson for the establishment said she had been battling cancer on and off for the last five years.

“It is with great sadness we announce that our owner and the heart of Murphy’s Bleachers, Beth Murphy, peacefully passed away early this morning,” said Murphy’s Bleachers in a statement on social media. “The Murphy’s family and all of us here would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. May she Rest In Peace.”

According to the bar’s Twitter account, Murphy’s wake will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grein Funeral Home located at 2114 West Irving Park Road. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday from 1:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Murphy’s Bleachers.