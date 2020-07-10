Funeral held Friday for 7-year-old shot on Fourth of July

CHICAGO — Family and friends grieved a 7-year-old girl Friday at her funeral after she was shot and killed while playing outside on the Fourth of July.

Natalie Wallace was buried Friday in a purple casket with Disney’s “Frozen” characters decorating it — a stark reminder of her innocence.

As people poured in to pay their respects at the new Evangelical Bible Church, holding each other tight for comfort, the reality of what happened to the 7-year-old still didn’t feel real to most.

The pastor comforted her family saying while other children in Chicago might not be safe, Natalie now is.

“Who wants to bury their child?” Natalie’s father said. “It should be the other way around.”

Natalie was playing on the sidewalk with cousins and siblings around 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July while they waited for fireworks.

A car pulled up and someone started firing shots in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue. The shooter hit Natalie in the head.

“I loved that little girl, OK? I’ll never be the same again.” Shelley Fulton, Natalie’s great-great aunt, said.

On Friday, many turned to Jesus for guidance, trying to understand why so many children have been killed this summer in Chicago.

The driver of the car during the shooting has been charged in Natalie’s death. Police are still looking for three other people.