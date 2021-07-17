Funeral held for Miles Thompson, Glenbrook North grad killed on West Side

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — It was hard not to notice Miles Thompson.

His family and friends said his towering presence was topped only by his relentless work ethic and how he cared for the people he loved

The 2020 Glenbrook North graduate was a Central Suburban League All-Conference football player.

“He was always thinking ahead of what his next goal might be. What his next adventure might be. He was always striving to be the person he always wanted to become,” friend Devin Isbell said.

Thompson was visiting his father on Chicago’s West Side last week, just a day before his 19th birthday when he was shot to death. Police have not made any arrests in his murder.

“I looked up to him as if he was my older brother,” friend Laziah McDaniel said.

His family and friends remembered his numerous aspirations for life, including his strong interest in the stock market, which his loved ones attributed to his desire to help out his family.

“It’s only right to repay him by carrying on his legacy and treating his family as if they were my own,” former teammate Drake Marquez said.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.