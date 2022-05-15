CHICAGO — One month after a fire destroyed a historic Englewood church, leaders officially kicked off the “Help Antioch Build” campaign.

On Sunday, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church members looked ahead to the future, reading a proclamation from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that declared May 15 “Help Build Antioch Sunday” to help fundraising events.

After Good Friday services, a fire ravaged the historic building at 6248 South Stewart in Englewood. Chicago firefighters battled the blaze at the church for several days in mid-April, with demolition crews dismantling the remaining wreckage in the weeks since.

Last Friday, lead pastor Gerald Dew laid out his vision to rebuild.

“We want that new building to have easy access to everyone,” Dew said. “A fully functioning state-of-the-art computer lab that can serve our community and congregation.”

In addition to the worship space, the rebuild will include zones for health and wellness and youth empowerment.