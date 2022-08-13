

CHICAGO — Shirts and yard signs may not seem like much but for Officer Dan Golden’s family, small gestures are having a lasting impact. They are gifts of hope.



Golden’s family and Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) held a fundraiser at 104th Street and Western Avenue.

The Army veteran and third generation Chicago police officer was shot while trying to break up a fight in a Beverly bar in June.

The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down

This week, three men charged with attempted murder pleaded not guilty to the crime

The officer’s relatives say Golden is determined to walk again.

Money raised will help pay Golden’s medical costs and experimental treatments that insurance may not cover.