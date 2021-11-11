Fundraiser started for University of Chicago graduate shot to death in Hyde Park

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Chinese American community is rallying around the family of a University of Chicago graduate who was killed during an apparent robbery this week.

Witnesses said Dennis Zheng was walking in the 900 block of East 54th Place around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a man in a mask and black hoodie approached him.

The two struggled and the 24-year-old was shot to death. There are no suspects in custody.

The Chinese American Association has set up a GoFundMe to help cover travel and legal expenses for Zheng’s family.