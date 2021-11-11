Fundraiser started for University of Chicago graduate shot to death in Hyde Park

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Chinese American community is rallying around the family of a University of Chicago graduate who was killed during an apparent robbery this week.

Witnesses said Dennis Zheng was walking in the 900 block of East 54th Place around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a man in a mask and black hoodie approached him.

The two struggled and the 24-year-old was shot to death. There are no suspects in custody.

The Chinese American Association has set up a GoFundMe to help cover travel and legal expenses for Zheng’s family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News