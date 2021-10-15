Fundraiser held for CFD firefighter wounded in September West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO — A brotherhood is bonding together Friday night in support of one of their own, raising funds for CFD firefighter Timothy Eiland, who was critically injured in a West Pullman shooting last month.

“The nature of our job is to fight fires, we’re trying to stay safe doing that, so when something like this happens outside of that realm, it’s really heartbreaking,” Chicago Fire Academy director Chief Steven Clay said.

32-year-old Tim Eiland, who works out of the Chicago firehouse at West 95th Street and South Ashland Avenue was shot in the face while leaving a family member’s birthday party in West Pullman on the evening of September 11.

“It hasn’t even felt like a month because we’ve been on autopilot, going and doing for the people we love, my brother and my daughter, helping them to get better daily,” Eiland’s older sister Elishima Wright said.

Wright’s 15-year-old daughter Divine was one of four others wounded in that shooting near East Kensington and South Prairie in West Pullman. A 42-year-old woman was killed in the shooting.

Eiland is a father of five and continues to recover at University of Chicago Hospital. This week, Eiland was able to speak for the first time since the shooting.

He is starting to regain some mobility in his lower boy, but he is still unable to walk or eat solid food.

“He is progressing in a very positive way, we’re exceptionally optimistic about his recovery,” firefighter Steve Ellison said.