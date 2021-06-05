Fundraiser for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael held in Romeoville to fund ALS treatment

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — A fundraiser for 1985 Chicago Bears legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was held tonight at McMichael’s in Romeoville to help fund his ALS treatment.

“He’s doing alright considering what he’s going through. He’s a strong guy and he’s doing well. He loves all the love when we come to these fundraisers. Helps him see how many people love him,” Steve’s wife, Misty McMichael said.

Misty thanked the crowd of hundreds that showed up for Steve, with the fundraiser at McMichael’s asking $20.00 per person to help with the cost of McMichael’s ALS care.

McMichael revealed his diagnosis of ALS in late April, saying the disease was a big reason he had dropped out of the Chicago sports limelight.

For the teammates and friends he touched throughout the years, this is the time to be there for a lifelong friend.

“It’s an obvious support. We need to be there for him. Everything he’s done for us in the past, helping young guys like myself develop as a football player, and now it’s support we need to give him,” former teammate Tom Thayer said.

For many at the fundraiser, the invasive and debilitating disease touches too close to home.

“It takes away everything but your heart and your mind. It takes away everything. It’s devastating,” fundraiser attendee Marsha Johnson said.

The event is going on from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Romeoville this evening, with organizers saying plans are in the works for another event soon.