Fundraiser for police officers held in Rosemont at Murray Brothers Caddy Shack

A fundraiser to benefit police officers and their families was held Friday night in Rosemont at Murray Brothers Caddy Shack, where WGN’s Dean Richards and Jeff Hoover helped hand out drinks as part of the Celebrity Bartender Bash.

The event honored recently fallen officers Ella French and Marlene Rittmanic, who were killed in the line of duty in August and December of 2021 respectively.

Also honored was wounded Bensenville officer Steven Kotlewski, who took the chance to show off his musical talents with the string bass as part of the evening’s events.

Among those in attendance was Chicago officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was critically wounded in the same shooting that killed his partner Ella French.