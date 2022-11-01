CHICAGO —The Fulton Market Association is asking for 200 new police cameras in the area.

Monday, the FMA released a video of this shooting that happened last month. In the video a car is seen pulling in between two stopped cars. Then several people get out the car and begin shooting at one vehicle.

The association says it was a ride share driver and passenger inside. The passenger was wounded.

The association wants 100 cameras to cover Fulton Market and the near west side. The other 100 would be for Garfield Park.

A meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the finance committee